Hearing aid repair and maintenance available by post in Shropshire

While face-to-face audiology clinics are temporarily suspended, people can still access online and telephone support.

Anyone experiencing problems with their hearing aid can send them, with the correct postage, to audiology at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A padded envelope containing two boxed hearing aids will cost approximately £3-4 to send from the Post Office.

People are asked to include a note in the envelope with their name and address, date of birth and a brief explanation of the problem with the hearing aid.

Hearing aids will be repaired and sent back by first class post.

Due to social distancing measures, there will be no drop–in repair service moving forward.

The service will be available by booked appointment only.

For more information visit sath.nhs.uk/wards-services/az-services/audiology, email sath.audiology@nhs.net or call 01743 261482.

Audiologist staff have continued to provide telephone consultations for tinnitus and hearing therapy patients.

Anyone experiencing sudden hearing loss is asked to ring their GP.