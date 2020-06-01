Telford health watchdog launches face-to-face video chat with public

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin is inviting the public to discuss their experiences on using health and social care services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Every weekday between 10am and 6.30pm the group will be available for a face-to-face video chat via WhatsApp.

If you are interested in taking part, email the group's engagement officer who will allocate you a time slot: telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk

Or you can visit healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk and leave feedback.

