Telford health watchdog launches face-to-face video chat with public
A health watchdog has launched a video chat to gather people's experiences of services during the pandemic.
Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin is inviting the public to discuss their experiences on using health and social care services during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Every weekday between 10am and 6.30pm the group will be available for a face-to-face video chat via WhatsApp.
If you are interested in taking part, email the group's engagement officer who will allocate you a time slot: telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk
Or you can visit healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk and leave feedback.
