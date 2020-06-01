Menu

Advertising

Telford health watchdog launches face-to-face video chat with public

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Coronavirus | Published: | Last Updated:

A health watchdog has launched a video chat to gather people's experiences of services during the pandemic.

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin is inviting the public to discuss their experiences on using health and social care services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Every weekday between 10am and 6.30pm the group will be available for a face-to-face video chat via WhatsApp.

If you are interested in taking part, email the group's engagement officer who will allocate you a time slot: telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk

Or you can visit healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk and leave feedback.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Coronavirus Health News Telford Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News