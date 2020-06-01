Pair turn hands to making PPE for frontline workers across Shropshire

Tom Jones and Rhys Johnson of Aeon Omega had only been in business for a short time when Covid-19 hit, though quickly turned their attention to what they could do to help people during the pandemic.

The duo turned their skills to the creation and distribution of PPE to NHS workers, care workers and anyone else who required it.

"As soon as coronavirus came along we wanted to help," said Rhys, "so we started by buying up the raw materials to make hand sanitizer, made it and sent it out for free. We also bought gloves and masks online and gave them away for free to those who needed them."

"We had the idea for the visors as I had two 3D printers effectively sat around doing nothing, and I wanted to put them to good use," Tom added. "I made about 250 visors myself with two machines."

Wanting to contribute further, Tom and Rhys contacted 3D Crowd UK, a volunteer group that has been 3D printing and distributing protective visors all across the country.

Engineering Business partners Rhys Johnson and Tom Jones of Aeon Omega, have produced over 1,000 visors for front line workers

"I got in touch with Richard Barker at 3D Crowd UK, and we arranged to work with him to coordinate the delivery of visors around Shropshire," said Tom. "Our role was to get the visors in from those who made them, clean and disinfect them, package them up, and then deliver them to those who requested them.

"We've sent out 1,250 now. It's slowed down a lot recently, but that's good news as it should mean less people are in need."

As part of their efforts around the county, Tom and Rhys have also supplied 350 'ear savers' – designed to help protect the ears from chafing when wearing a medical face mask – to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The duo were keen to thank all those that had supported them in their efforts, and the key workers that they have been looking to help.

"We want to say a massive thank you to everyone that we have worked with on this – particularly Richard Barker and the volunteers at 3D Crowd UK – and a very big thank you indeed to the frontline workers working to keep us all safe," added Tom.