No further Covid-19 deaths in Shropshire as England death toll rises by 108

NHS England's announcement confirmed no more deaths at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Community Health Trust, or the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

It means that the total to have died at the trusts remains 164 – 146 at SaTH, 13 at the community health trust, and five at the orthopaedic hospital.

Figures also show that 112 people have died in Shropshire care homes with the virus, although these figures are only available for April 10 to May 22.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 1. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

Office for National Statistics figures show that 84 people from Powys have died with coronavirus.

Across England the number of hospital deaths increased by 108 to 26,722 and in Wales the death toll rose by five to 1,347.

The daily figures include Covid-19 patients whose deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, not who died in that period.

The Government UK-wide death toll released yesterday, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, put the death toll at 38,489 although analysis suggests the true death toll is closer to 50,000.