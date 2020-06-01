Drive-in coronavirus centre opens at Royal Welsh Showground

The new facility is in addition to drive-in centres at the Bronllys Hospital and Theatr Hafren in Newtown. Appointments must be pre-booked.

All three sites are staffed by teams from Powys Teaching Health Board and from the UK Armed Forces mobile units deployed in Powys.

The mobile units will also continue to visit locations across the county, including to support local testing in care homes.

Stuart Bourne, director of Public Health for Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “Our drive-in testing units offer a safe and local way for people with symptoms to get rapid access to a Covid-19 antigen test in the county.

“The units provide a quick and simple swab. People being tested do not even need to leave their car.

“This ensures the safest experience for everyone involved – the people attending for testing, the staff at the unit, and the local community.”

Steve Hughson, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, said: “We are delighted to be hosting a drive-in testing unit at the Royal Welsh Showground and will continue to work with partners to support our local communities in tackling this pandemic.

“Covid-19 is likely to be with us all for many months to come. With our large showground site we are able to provide a great facility for Covid-19 testing, whilst also continuing our careful planning for the safe resumption of other activities on the Showground site.

“We are proud to be playing our part in helping people to get a test, stop the spread and keep Powys safe.”