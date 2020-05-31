Another coronavirus death in Shropshire's hospitals

It means the death toll at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) stands at 146.

A total of 13 deaths have taken place at the Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five have happened at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, meaning 164 people have died with coronavirus at Shropshire's health trusts.

Meanwhile there have been a total of 86 new deaths across England, bringing the nation's hospital death toll to 26,615.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 31. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

According to the most recent figures released from the Office for National Statistics, 112 people have also died at Shropshire's care homes after contracting Covid-19.

But the figures are currently only available from April 10 to May 22, meaning the true number of Covid-19 deaths at Shropshire care homes is likely to be far higher than the 112 reported.

In Northern Ireland, 523 people have died in total. In Scotland 2,362 have died.

The full UK figures are set to be released later.