Coronavirus: Further death confirmed at Shropshire hospitals

Today's announcement confirms one more person has died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that the total to have died in the care of the county's major health trusts has now reached 163 since the outbreak began.

A total of 145 have died at SaTH, 13 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

According to the most recent figures released from the Office for National Statistics, 112 people have also died at the county's care homes after contracting Covid-19.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 30. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

The number of patients to have died in English hospitals increased by 147 to 26,530.

The Government's UK death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, will be announced later.

The figures released each day refer to the number of coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the previous 24 hours - not who died in the last 24 hours.

Deaths are sometimes not included in the data for some time due to testing or allowing for relatives to be informed.

Meanwhile care home death figures, released by the Office for National Statistics, are currently only available from April 10 to May 22 meaning the true number of Covid-19 deaths at Shropshire homes is likely to be far higher than the 112 reported.