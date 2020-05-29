Grants for charities helping children hit by coronavirus

Wooden Spoon has donated the money to Dawley Food Bank and Telford and Wrekin Carers as part of a fund to help charities affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Laura Thorogood Carers Centre manager, of Telford and Wrekin carers said: "Telford & Wrekin CVS – Carers Centre would like to thank Wooden Spoon for recognising the challenges that our young carers from the age of five are dealing with at this time.

"The funds will support our project 'My Life, My Way', a programme to assist in confidence building, reducing social isolation and developing learning through 'virtual' youth club cultural and fun activities."

Sharon Hanson the administrator at Dawley Food Bank said: "We are genuinely grateful for the gift that we have received and it will go to care for the most vulnerable in our community."

She added: "Set up by a partnership of central Telford churches, for the past nine years the foodbank has been supporting local people when a crisis hits their lives. We are able, through the generosity of our supporters, to give immediate help to families in need.

"As you may expect at these unprecedented times such devastating situations are happening far too frequently. We are here to supply food, but also to listen and bring comfort, hope and stability into the lives of those who come to us. Where necessary we can signpost to other agencies and charities who are equipped to give expert and specialist advice.

"Currently we are open 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday for donations and enquiries. The Foodbank itself is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10.30am to 12.30pm on Dawley High Street for those who require support."

Chris Bristow, Shropshire Wooden Spoon chair, warmly welcomed grants for both organisations.

During the coronavirus crisis Wooden Spoon is trying to quickly get cash to small, frontline children’s charities whose ability to continue helping children is now in jeopardy because of collapsed funding.

The organisation has £200,000 of Designated Funds at National level, raised by Rugbytots and the Telegraph.

People who want to contact the food bank can call Sharon on 0152 505108 or email sharon@telfordchurch.co.uk.

People can also visit www.telfordcarers.org.uk for further information.