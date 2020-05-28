Volunteers step up to get park ready for summer

A team of Oswestry residents spent the day in Cae Glas Park, lending a hand with planting out the annual display of summer flowers.

Working alongside contractors Greenfingers, twelve volunteers planted up floral displays by the Memorial Gates under the beaming sun, with temperatures rising to 22 degrees.

It was a little different to the normal planting events due to the social distancing requirements, which limited participants, but it did not stop those attending getting stuck into the task at hand.

Oswestry Town Council’s operations manager, Simon Cranmer, offered thanks to those who gave up their time to help.

He said: "We are really grateful to all the residents who came out to Cae Glas today to help with this important annual task.

"In these testing times a beautiful display of flowers in a much-loved park is a reminder that there is continuity and a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I spoke with some volunteers who lived near the park who had small gardens themselves so were really pleased to work in a bigger space and looking forward to returning to see the fruits of their labour flourish over the coming months; another volunteer told me that having spent a lot of time in their own garden during lockdown and got it looking perfect it was a pleasure to work in another place under safe conditions.”

People wanting to keep an eye on future volunteering opportunities in the park and around the town can check the council's social media channels for updates.