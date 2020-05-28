Another Shropshire coronavirus death takes county's toll to 272

NHS England today confirmed the patient died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that the officially confirmed Covid-19 death toll for the county now stands at 272, although the actual figure is expected to be greater.

In total 160 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the county's hospitals – 143 at SaTH, five at the orthopaedic hospital in Gobowen, and 12 in the care of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 28. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

Figures also show that 112 people have died in Shropshire's care homes with the virus, although these figures are only available for April 10 to May 22.

The Office for National Statistics has also confirmed that 84 people from Powys have now died with coronavirus.

The number of patients to have died in English hospitals increased by 185 to 26,234 today while in Wales the death toll increased by 14 to 1,307.

The official Government death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, will be released later.

Wednesday's figure put the UK-wide number of deaths at 37,460 although analysis of NHS and ONS figures puts the true figure at more than 45,000.

