Nurse crowned 'health hero' for making patient’s final wish come true

Natalie Carr is part of the team on Powys Ward – one of the orthopaedic surgery wards at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, which is currently looking after trauma patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She received three nominations from Heather Owen, Powys Ward manager; Adam Woodcock, therapy support worker; and Callum MacLennan, trauma co-ordinator.

Regular orthopaedic surgery has been halted at RJAH, and instead it has taken on orthopaedic trauma work.

This has helped to free up capacity in the acute hospitals to manage an influx of Covid-19 patients.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Callum, who has been redeployed to the hospital near Oswestry from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “A patient was admitted to Powys Ward following a fall at home, and after becoming unwell following an operation, the decision was made to put this patient on an end-of-life pathway.

“The patient had one final wish – to pass away at home, surrounded by his family.

Advertising

"The patient and their family had been told this wouldn’t be possible, but Natalie decided to take on the task.

Transport

“She contacted Severn Hospice for guidance from their at home service, who gave Natalie contact information and other support to make it possible.

"Within six hours, she had arranged equipment, care, home oxygen, medication and transport.”

Advertising

Heather added: “Natalie has shown real compassion and care when helping the patient to get home – I’m very proud of her.”

Natalie received her award from Stacey Keegan, acting chief executive at the hospital, alongside her colleagues on Powys Ward.

She said: “Receiving the health hero award was such a shock to me, and whilst I am so grateful, I was simply doing my job as a nurse and making a patient's final dream come true.

“I would like to thank Heather, Adam and Callum for nominating me and the wonderful team on Powys Ward for supporting me every day.”

Stacey added: “The dedication and care Natalie shows towards our patients is truly inspiring.

"She went above and beyond to make a patient’s final wish come true, and for that, she should be extremely proud of herself.

“I’m delighted to announce her as the health hero award winner for May.”