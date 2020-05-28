More than 340 people offer to volunteer at Shropshire's major hospitals

Louise Barnett, chief executive of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, shared the news in a recent report to its board.

She said the trust, which runs Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, was processing 112 new volunteers.

Dozens have been enrolled in roles such as portering assistants and pharmacy runners.

In her report to the trust board, which met today, Ms Barnett said: "During Covid-19 we have seen an overwhelming amount of support from our local communities, through the donation of items for staff and also individuals coming forward to volunteer during this challenging time.

"Over 340 people have expressed an interest in volunteering at the trust during Covid-19, and of those who are able to volunteer we are processing 112 new volunteers.

"Through the trust’s redeployment workforce team we have matched 39 volunteer placements which include portering assistants, mask fit-testers, pharmacy runners, stock takers and couriers, and cleanliness assistants.

"We are very grateful to everyone for their ongoing support, particularly at this time."