Family stranded on sandbank rescued with 'seconds' to spare

The family, who appeared to be two parents and two children, became trapped on a sandbank at West Shore, Llandudno.

They were rescued by the RNLI's Conwy lifeboat shortly after 11am yesterday.

Llandudno Coastguard said the family were "cut off" and "were picked up by a passing boat seconds before the sand they were standing on slipped beneath the water."

They were brought back to the shore and "given safety advice".

The coast guard said the family was rescued with seconds to spare. Picture: Llandudno Coastguard

It is currently a breach of Welsh lockdown rules to travel for exercise, although there has been no confirmation as to where the family were from.

The RNLI has warned the public not to head to go to the beach due to the risk of putting unnecessary pressure on the emergency services.

In a statement earlier this month the organisation said: "Given the current Covid-19 outbreak, the RNLI is urging everyone to follow Government instructions, which are clear: stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

"While you are allowed out for daily exercise, we do not recommend that this exercise is on or in the sea. Our charity’s lifeboat service is still available but every time a lifeboat crew is called to an incident, it puts additional pressure on RNLI volunteers and other front line emergency services as well as potentially exposing them to Covid-19."

Gareth Morrison, head of water safety at the RNLI, added: "We know people who live at the coast still want to exercise by the sea, but when you do this, please think of the potential impact of your actions on RNLI lifeboat volunteers and other emergency services.

"While you could be fully competent and never needed to be rescued, by going out on the water you could encourage others who are less proficient to take part in similar activities."