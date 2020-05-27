Dominic Cummings put through 'distasteful trial by media' says Telford's Tory leader

Andrew Eade, who leads the borough’s main opposition group, said most people have “knuckled down to isolation and social distancing”, and the “frenzy” over the Downing Street advisor’s trips to the north-east were a distraction.

Over the weekend, Mr Cummings was reported to have travelled from his London home to his parent’s farm in Durham in March, four days after Boris Johnson has told the public to stay at home to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In a press conference, held on Monday, Mr Cummings said the 250-mile drive was within the rules as it was the only way to ensure his son was cared for while unwell.

Councillor Eade said: “I have no doubt that many already have a pre-formed opinion about Mr Cummings and I find something quite distasteful about trial by media.

“Despite the frenzy we must not lose sight of important and key issues which are currently affecting our way of life amidst this pandemic.

More Covid-19 coverage:

“However, the vast majority of people in our country have knuckled down to isolation and social distancing rules which have to be practised by all if we are to beat this virus and regain our way of life.”

Advertising

Conservative parish councillor Stuart Parr said he had heard a “mixed bag” of comments, adding that many people who were initially critical had changed their minds since Mr Cummings gave a statement and took questions from reporters in the garden at 10 Downing Street.

Councillor Parr, who represents Brookside on Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council, said: “Lots of people criticised him based on early media coverage and have since changed their minds now they’ve had the facts.”

He said a lot of the attacks against Mr Cummings were overtly political, referencing the Conservative Party and Brexit negatively. Mr Cummings had been campaign director for the Vote Leave in the 2016 EU membership referendum campaign.

“The left are scared of him”, Councillor Parr added.

Advertising

Liberal Democrat councillor Thomas Janke said that by standing by Mr Cummings, Mr Johnson had “made a fool of every law-abiding citizen of our country in respect to this pandemic”.

Councillor Janke, who represents Newport South and East, said: “The explanation the Prime Minister seemed to offer to justify these infringements was that Mr Cummings would appear to love his children more than the rest of the nation’s parents.

“How dare he even hint at such a thing knowingly, given the circumstances millions of people find themselves in across the nation.”

Councillor Peter Scott, who represents Newport North and West and is the only independent member of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the story was “a huge embarrassment for the government” and called Mr Cummings’ account “full of holes”.

“His actions have basically cancelled lockdown,” he said.

Councillor Shaun Davies, who leads Telford and Wrekin’s Labour-run administration, tweeted: “He has broken the rules.

“But the normal rules don’t apply to those at the top of society.

“They are taking us for mugs.”