Telford firm boosts PPE supply with 3D printing

Pro2Pro, based in Hortonwood Enterprise Park, has been making PPE using its fleet of HP industrial-grade 3D printers.

A face shield

Over the last few weeks, HP and its network of 3D printing manufacturers have ramped up the production of face shields, mask adjusters and hands-free door openers to support the national fight against coronavirus. Along with the Telford-based company, manufacturers from across the country have printed more than 50,000 parts for use by healthcare institutions.

HP’s UK & Ireland managing director, George Brasher, said: “HP and our digital manufacturing partners are working non-stop to provide as much support as possible to those leading the UK’s response to this unprecedented virus. We are collaborating across industries to identify required parts, hone designs, and create them though the power of 3D printing technology. Our sincere thanks go to our employees, partners and customers for their tireless efforts in supporting the medical professionals on the front line in their hour of need.”

Hands-free door opener

HP’s Jet Fusion printers are installed across the UK, used by firms ranging from small businesses, such as regional printing specialists, universities and large-scale manufacturers, including some of the world’s leading automobile companies.

The UK response is part of a global effort to aid health workers using the manufacturing capabilities of 3D printing. In a matter of weeks, HP and its global community of partners and customers have used HP Jet Fusion systems to produce more than 1.5 million parts to help combat Covid-19.