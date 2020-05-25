Telford care home receives dose of #KindleKindness

High Mount Care Home, which provides care and support for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, received the Kindles from Telford and Wrekin councillors on Thursday.

Councillors James Lavery and Raj Mehta visited the home to give out the gifts, and deputy manager at High Mount, Kouran, said they were very grateful to receive them.

"All our residents here were very happy," he said. "Everybody is pleased to have received them.

"We have space for eight residents here, and four of them received the Kindles. This donation will help ensure that we can maintain some contact with the community.

"With everything in lockdown at the moment, it has disrupted activities and things we would normally do with the residents.

"The Kindles will enable them to maintain contact with friends and family, which is so important. We are going to set up video calls and things which is really good for the residents."

The campaign, #KindleKindness, was launched by Telford and Wrekin Council near the end of last month.

It aimed to raise £25,000 to buy 200 Kindles for people in care homes who are unable to have visitors, as well as mothers or poorly children at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

Advertising

The devices, which allow people to read books, access news and play games, will come with free library access.

Councillor Paul Watling, the authority's Cabinet Member for Cooperative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships, said: "So many people are struggling with loneliness and isolation at the moment and this is a fantastic opportunity to show them that we care.

"Our #KindleKindness campaign aims to get as many people who are vulnerable and isolated in touch again.

"We know times are tough for everyone, but every donation, no matter how big or small will be greatly appreciated and will go towards helping those most in need."

People can donate by visiting www.gofundme.com/kindlekindness