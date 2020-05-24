Advertising
Two more patients die with coronavirus at Shropshire's major hospitals
Another two patients have died with coronavirus at Shropshire's major hospitals.
NHS England confirmed that the patients died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).
It means that 153 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 while in the care of the county's major health trusts.
Of the 153, 136 people have died and tested positive for Covid-19 at SaTH, with 12 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry.
The latest data from the Office for National Statistics also shows that 99 people died in the county's care homes with coronavirus between April 10 and May 15.
In Mid Wales, 13 deaths have been confirmed from coronavirus by Powys Teaching Health Board.
However, figures from the Office for National Statistics show at least 75 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys – 41 of whom were in care homes.
The death toll in English hospitals increased by 28 to 25,692.
Seven more coronavirus patients died in Wales, taking the total to 1,267.
In Scotland the death toll rose by nine to 2,270.
In Northern Ireland one more coronavirus patients died, taking the total to 506.
