Dominic Cummings: Politics surrounding coronavirus pandemic are 'vile' says Telford MP
Telford MP Lucy Allan labelled the politics surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as "vile" and joined other Shropshire MPs in defending the Prime Minister's top aide, who flouted lockdown rules to visit family.
Miss Allan was speaking in agreement with Rishi Sunak MP, who said it was "justifiable and reasonable" for Dominic Cummings to travel 260 miles in the height of lockdown to visit family.
Speaking to Mr Sunak, Miss Allan tweeted: "Well said. The politics of this national crisis has become vile."
Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski also defended the actions of Mr Cummings and said "fake news" had provided "mind-blowing inaccuracies".
Mr Cummings travelled to the North East in March to self-isolate with his family while official government guidelines warned against long-distance journeys, with people across the UK being dished out hefty fines for breaking social restrictions while being unable to attend funerals or dying relatives.
