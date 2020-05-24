Dominic Cummings: Politics surrounding coronavirus pandemic are 'vile' says Telford MP

Miss Allan was speaking in agreement with Rishi Sunak MP, who said it was "justifiable and reasonable" for Dominic Cummings to travel 260 miles in the height of lockdown to visit family.

Speaking to Mr Sunak, Miss Allan tweeted: "Well said. The politics of this national crisis has become vile."

Well said @RishiSunak -



The politics of this national crisis has become vile. https://t.co/SQgIzSeLbg — Lucy Allan MP (@lucyallan) May 23, 2020

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski also defended the actions of Mr Cummings and said "fake news" had provided "mind-blowing inaccuracies".

Mr Cummings travelled to the North East in March to self-isolate with his family while official government guidelines warned against long-distance journeys, with people across the UK being dished out hefty fines for breaking social restrictions while being unable to attend funerals or dying relatives.

More Covid-19 coverage: