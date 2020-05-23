Mental Health Awareness Week: Support on offer for Shropshire hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and amid the crisis, hospital bosses in Shropshire say they are making sure staff can access the support they require.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, which has a number of ways its workers can get help, also says it is amazing to see how communities have come together to support its hospitals.

One form of help available to staff is the wellbeing hubs at both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, which provide useful information, contacts and personal care items that have been donated to SaTH Charity.

Staff also have access to telephone mental health support including professional counselling and psychotherapy support, accredited to the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy.

And the hospitals are working with the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to provide psychological support by experienced psychologists and psychological practitioners.

'Wobble rooms' and access to coaches and mental health champions is also providing support.

A range of online e-learning health modules are available on topics including mindfulness, resilience, leadership and coping strategies; while one hour wellbeing, stress and anxiety sessions are being delivered via Zoom.

Rhia Boyode, interim workforce director at SaTH, said: “Looking after our staff’s health and wellbeing is always a priority, but never more so than right now.

"All of our staff are being affected by coronavirus; many are on the frontline keeping our patients safe, some are even living away from loved ones.

"Mental Health Awareness Week has come at a fitting time.

"We talk a lot about the fantastic care we give to our patients, but we’re also seeing countless examples of how our staff support and care for each other, and these gestures, no matter how small, are vital as we continue to fight coronavirus together.”

Nationally, there is a free wellbeing support helpline and text service to help NHS staff at 0300 131 7000.

There is also free access to a number of wellbeing apps and online support and practical guidance available for coping with mental health.

Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs until tomorrow, is spearheaded by the Mental Health Foundation and is this year themed around kindness.

To find out how to support SaTH, its employees and charity visit www.sath.nhs.uk/about-us/charity