Health board meeting will not be public

PTHB said it has taken the decision not to have public meetings to protect the staff and people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since April 22 ,the Local Authorities (Coronavirus) (Meetings) (Wales) Regulations 2020 has been in force.

This makes changes to the Local Government Act Wales allowing meetings to take place by remote attendance.

But there is no reference to Welsh health boards in the new guidelines.

A spokesman for PTHB, said: “We are committed to openness and transparency, and conduct as much of our business as possible in a session that members of the public are normally welcome to attend and observe.

“However, in light of the current advice and guidance in relation to Covid-19, the board has agreed to run meetings by electronic / telephony means as opposed to in a physical location, for the foreseeable future, in-line with other health boards.

“This means mean that at present members of the public will not be able attend in person or observe online.

“The board has taken this decision in the best interests of protecting the public, our staff and board members.

“We continue to explore solutions for enabling the public to access our Board meetings, with a commitment to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

He added that the board will publish a summary of the meeting on their website a within a week of the meeting.

Earlier this month Powys County Council re-started holding public meetings by remote attendance.

On Thursday, May 21, a meeting of North Wales’ Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was shown online.