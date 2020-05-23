Latest coronavirus death confirmed in Shropshire

NHS England confirmed that the patient had died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 151 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 while in the care of the county's major health trusts.

Of the 151, 134 people have died and tested positive for Covid 19 at SaTH, 12 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics also shows that 99 people died in the county’s care homes with coronavirus between April 10 and May 15.

In Mid Wales, 13 deaths have been confirmed from coronavirus by Powys Teaching Health Board.

However, figures from the Office for National Statistics show at least 75 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys – 41 of whom were in care homes.