£30k contract available to boost Shrewsbury's profile during Covid-19 recovery

Shropshire Council and the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan (BTP) partnership are asking experienced consultants to come forward urgently with proposals for boosting the town’s profile, showcase its story and identity and attract investment.

Interested companies are asked to submit their tender bids by the end of May with a view to starting work on June 8 and producing an interim Covid-19 recovery action plan by mid-July.

The contract value is between £25,000 and £30,000.

A tender brief outlines ambitions for the development of a “compelling Shrewsbury narrative and effective place marketing strategy”.

The brief says: “We want to uncover the unique history and lived experiences of our local community to inform our story, bringing local people together and inspiring conversations to bring about change.

“As well as supporting our recovery from Covid-19, the project will be vital in facilitating longer term transformation – positioning and promoting Shrewsbury as an exceptional place to live, work, visit, study and invest over the next 10 years”

It says the successful consultant will be tasked with producing a marketing strategy, identifying opportunities for economic development and establishing what makes Shrewsbury a unique and desirable place to work, live and visit.

They will also be asked to use written text, photography and imagery to tell the story of Shrewsbury, past, present and future.

This work will be used to inform marketing campaigns and encourage local people to spend more time and money in the town centre.

It is hoped the work will also serve to stimulate economic growth and inward investment, create jobs and promote the town as a “place of educational excellence”.

The tender brief adds: “The successful consultant should develop and document a baseline position before identifying clear targets which can be used to measure on a regular basis.”

Increasing footfall, visitor number to attractions and hotels, community pride and wellbeing, student numbers, media profile and awareness of the BTP are identified as possible success criteria.

The council and BTP anticipate the project will be completed by October.