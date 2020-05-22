Virus toll at health trusts hits 150

NHS England has confirmed that all four patients died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 133 people have died and tested positive for Covid 19 at SaTH, 12 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also shows that 99 people died in the county’s care homes with coronavirus between April 10 and May 15.

In Mid Wales, 13 people been confirmed as dying with coronavirus by Powys Teaching Health Board.

However figures from the Office for National Statistics show at least 75 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys – 41 of which were in care homes.