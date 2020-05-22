New online fundraising page launches in aid of NHS staff across Powys

The Powys Teaching Health Board Charity (PTHB Charity) has partnered with JustGiving to launch the new charity page to help support fundraising.

Supporters looking to set up their own fundraising initiatives or donate to support the NHS in Powys can now do so online at the click of a button.

It comes after the board appointed a new charity manager, Abe Sampson, in April.

The role is a first for the health board as it looks to take the charity to another level.

Speaking about the new page, Mr Sampson said: "We’ve seen some overwhelming generosity from the Powys community over the past few weeks.

"With the new JustGiving page, we’re making it easier than ever for our supporters to donate and raise money for a cause that is very dear to them.

"Every penny that is donated can and will make a huge difference for NHS staff, volunteers and patients.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial to protect the health and wellbeing of our community."

Vivienne Harpwood, the chair of the PTHB, said: "The PTHB Charity has an important role to play in supporting the long-term health and wellbeing of Powys communities.

"Bringing the charity to new platforms such as JustGiving, is part of a broader vision for a more connected and accessible support network for our staff, volunteers and patients.

"We are committed to delivering that ambitious vision and I am excited to see the PTHB Charity scale up to support it."

Several keen supporters have already set up their own community fundraising initiatives for the charity via JustGiving.

More information on the fundraisers and how to donate can be found on the PTHB JustGiving page at justgiving.com/pthbcharity

Anyone looking to start their own challenge or discover how they can support the PTHB Charity should reach out on Twitter or get in touch by emailing abe.sampson@wales.nhs.uk