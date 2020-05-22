MPs urge 'common sense' from public

MPs across Shropshire have encouraged people to follow social distancing rules if they are taking advantage of England's relaxed lockdown rules, but they have also welcomed the health benefits the relaxed restrictions could bring.

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire said: "I think everyone should respect distance and show common sense. That is the message from the government, stay alert and be sensible.

"But also there is evidence that going outside is good for you, getting some vitamin D from the sun, getting some fresh air, is very good for people's physical and mental health – but just be careful and be sensible."

Telford MP Lucy Allan said people should observe social distancing guidance, but that the ability to spend time outside would be a boost for many.

She said: "As new infections fall, it’s very welcome that people can now spend more time outside and take trips to the countryside and open spaces.

"This gives people a real boost to both their mental and physical health. It’s worth remembering that car parks and other amenities may still be closed and we all need to respect others and observe social distancing."

Mark Prtchard, MP for the Wrekin said: "People can take exercise and enjoy times with their families from within their households. But this needs to be done in a way that doesn't overwhelm tourist and visitor sites, where social distancing might prove difficult. People need to stay alert to the space and people around them over the bank holiday and practice good old British common sense."

In Wales restrictions remain in place and Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams said that it is important people respect the rules.

He said: "This is not a normal bank holiday. While it looks like we are beginning to take control of the virus and the reproduction rate seems to be below one I would encourage everyone to think of family and friends and enjoy the bank holiday weekend as much as they can from home."