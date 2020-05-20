Four more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Shropshire

NHS England confirmed a further four patients had died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 129 people have now died at tested positive for Covid-19 at the either Princess Royal Hospital Telford or Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A total of 166 more people have died with Covid-19 in hospitals in England, increasing the total to 25,079.

Patients were aged between 33 and 99 years old. Five of the 166 patients – aged between 54 and 70 – had no known underlying health conditions.

The UK-wide death toll updated today by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, will be published later today.

In total 145 people have died with coronavirus at Shropshire's major health trusts since the outbreak began.

As well as at SaTH, there have been 11 deaths at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 99 people died in the county’s care homes with coronavirus between April 10 and May 15.

In Powys there have been 75 suspected or confirmed coronavirus deaths – 41 of which were in care homes, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Public Health Wales announced 14 more fatalities from coronavirus, which takes the death toll in Wales to 1,238.

In Northern Ireland the number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 494 after five more deaths were reported.

In Scotland 2,184 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died, an increase of 49.

It comes as Dr Arne Rose, medical director at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust re-iterated his plea for people to stay home, while reminding them not to visit relatives or friends in hospital unless exemptions apply.

