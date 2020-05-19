Three-year-old William and his dad stepping out for charity

William Sedgley and his dad Chris, from Pontesford, have been raising funds for childhood cancer research charity Children with Cancer UK by walking 2.6km every day over 26 days.

Their challenge has been part of the national 2.6 Challenge to raise funds for UK charities amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Since starting their daily challenge the pair have raised more than £800 for Children with Cancer UK and are aiming to raise £1,000 in total.

Chris said: “We committed to walking 2.6km for 26 days over the space of a month after hearing of charities losing out on fundraising this year due to the cancellation of the London Marathon.

"We chose Children with Cancer UK, as my cousin lost her daughter to cancer and this charity fund vital research into childhood cancers which saves lives.

“We have been walking around Pontesford, including walking up Earl's Hill. We started out with the aim of doing 2.6km each day but my son loves seeing all the gorgeous countryside and animals on his travels and is always keen to keep on walking. We’ll usually walk for around an hour.

Children with Cancer UK CEO, Mark Brider, said: “I would like to thank William and Chris for taking part in the challenge and helping to raise much-needed funds for the fight against childhood cancer.

"Unfortunately big events such as the London Marathon have been postponed or cancelled, but people can still play their part in tackling childhood cancer through fundraising initiatives such as the 2.6 Challenge.”

Since its launch on April 26 the 2.6 Challenge has raised more than £10 million.

To donate to William and Chris’s fundraising page, visit facebook.com/donate/229829241412979/