NHS confirms no further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

The announcement from NHS England means the number to have died at the county's major health trusts still stands at 141.

The overall number including care home deaths is now 240.

The number of deaths in hospitals in England increased by 174 to 24,913 in the latest figures.

The UK-wide death toll released by Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, will be released later this afternoon

The announcement comes as government figures reveal more people died in Shropshire's care homes than at its health trusts between April 10 and May 15.

Of the 141 to have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the health trusts, 125 were in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 11 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 99 people died in the county's care homes with coronavirus between April 10 and May 15.

The latest weekly report from the ONS shows that 75 people from Powys have died with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

This includes 30 deaths in hospital, 41 in care homes, and four in the patient's own home.

In total Wales has recorded a further 17 coronavirus deaths, taking its total to 1,224.

Northern Ireland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths, taking its total to 489.

Meanwhile, Unemployment in Shropshire jumped in the three months to March as the labour market was struck by the coronavirus crisis.

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed that UK unemployment increased by 50,000 to 1.35 million in the quarter – for the West Midlands it was up 14,000 on the previous quarter at 146,000.

Nationally unemployment claims soared by more than 69 per cent last month after the coronavirus lockdown hit the labour market.

Jobless claims under Universal Credit surged by 856,000 to 2.1 million in April, compared with the previous month.