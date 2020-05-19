Festival becomes latest to cancel

The North Shropshire Cajun and Zydeco Big Weekend, due to take place from August 14 to 16, will has been put off until next year.

In a statement the organisers said: "We have tried our very best to stay positive and see the festival come to fruition this year. We were so excited about the amazing artists we had lined up for you all to enjoy; and heaven knows we could all do with a little joy, fabulous music, dancing, friendship and love in our lives at this time!

"We had our final decision committee meeting on Tuesday and it is with great sadness and regret that we all decided in the present climate regarding the Corona Virus pandemic it would be too risky and difficult to navigate around all the issues concerning the virus and a festival such as ours. Social distancing at an event in which couple dancing is a main activity being just one issue of many!"

The organisers say they are "fully committed to the festival returning in August 2021" with dates planned for August 13 to 15.

All artists booked to play this year have confirmed for 2021.

Tickets will roll over to next year although refunds are also available by contacting organisers through their Facebook page.