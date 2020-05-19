Fertility centre reopens to Shropshire couples

The Shropshire & Mid Wales Fertility Centre – based at Severn Fields Health Village, in Shrewsbury, and part of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust – opened its services for local couples yesterday, with the hope of restarting treatments from June 15. Fertility treatments across the UK had previously been put on hold until the extent of the coronavirus pandemic was known.

On May 1, the Association of Clinical and Reproductive Scientists (ARCS) and the British Fertility Society (BFS) published a statement describing the milestones that had been met to allow for a safe reintroduction of fertility treatments in the UK.

On the same day the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) wrote to all licensed clinics advising them that they would be able to apply to reopen for treatment, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the sector would reopen from May 11.

The announcement was welcomed by the team at the Shropshire & Mid Wales Fertility Centre, which is now working to re-introduce services in a staged, safe and sustainable manner.

Jason Kasraie, head of fertility and consultant embryologist at the centre, said: “We are delighted we can return to the important work of helping couples to achieve their dreams of parenthood. We are working to ensure that those who need treatment most urgently receive it first and to adapt our processes to allow for social distancing, including a greater use of technology to minimise the need for face-to-face consultations.”

“Our key priority is the ongoing safety of our patients and staff and because of this we will begin in a staged manner, with outpatient appointments and investigations first and the hope of our first treatments being undertaken from June 15.”

Couples requiring further information can visit shropshireivf.nhs.uk

Additional support is available from the centre’s trained fertility counsellor. Fertility counselling is available without charge for NHS patients and the first session is also free for self-funded/private patients.