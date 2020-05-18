Social work visits continue with social distancing

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Health and Care scrutiny committee on Friday councillors were told that the number of children in care has gone up during the lockdown period from 237 to 244.

The committee were also told that 97 per-cent of statutory visits to children on the protection list, and 92 per-cent of visits to children in care had taken place in April.

While the council has gone into emergency mode – with all but “business critical activities” being stopped, Social Services have had to re-start some aspects because of the effect lockdown can have on families and vulnerable children.

Portfolio holder for Children’s Services, Cllr Rachel Powell said: “When the schools closed, there was a concern nationally that the safety net had being removed from more vulnerable families.

“An area we reinstated was the Integrated Families Support Team that does intense work with families with complex needs.”

Cllr Powell, added: “They were reinstated because that analysis af assessment was difficult to do”

“Visits are taking place, using PPE and social distancing even if it’s talking over the front gate – they never stopped.”

Director of Adult and Children’s Social Services, Ali Bulman told councillors that “raising awareness” of these issues during lockdown had been difficult .

This is a reason why Children’s Services had been working closely with the Education Service to get more vulnerable children to attend the childcare hubs.

Ms Bulman said: “People don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors or how to get help if you need it if you’re concerned about somebody.”

“I am very mindful of space being made for those conversations in the hubs, and encouraging those children to attend for regular contact.”

Cllr Powell added that Children’s Services had been looking at an App, called “mind of my own” which has been designed for children and youths to be able to voice their concerns,

Committee chairman Cllr Gwilym Williams said: “It’s nice to see we are on top of what’s going on.”