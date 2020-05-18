Popular Round the Wrekin sportive to return next year

Banks's Round the Wrekin had been cancelled this year due to coronavirus – leading fundraisers to call on people to take on a virtual version.

Now bosses have announced the event will return for its sixth year, on May 16, 2021, hoping to add to the £107,000 already raised for Compton Care.

Dawn Smith, events fundraiser at the Wolverhampton hospice, said: "In line with Government advice we had to take the unfortunate decision to cancel our fundraising events, including our annual Banks’s Round the Wrekin Sportive, which always proves to be extremely popular.

"This would have been the fifth year we’ve hosted it so we got to work right away planning next year’s event and are pleased to announce that the sportive will be returning next May – with three brand new routes ranging from 27, 55 and 100 miles, each taking in the beautiful Malvern Hills and Shropshire countryside.

"We hope to see all of our fantastic cycling supporters next year as well as any new participants, there’s certainly time to practice and get those miles in during the current lockdown."

The sportive sees cyclists from across the West Midlands, Shropshire and beyond to take on three distances – the 27-mile Hugh Porter Challenge, the 55-mile Compton Care Classic and the 100-mile Banks's Epic.

Youngsters can take on the six-mile Family Funcycle which runs alongside the event.

Wolverhampton cycling legend Hugh Porter, a patron of the charity, said: "It’s a shame we’ve had to cancel this year’s Round the Wrekin but the safety of our supporters must come first and all is not lost. I’d like to still encourage people to take part and tackle this challenge, either on a static bike, a turbo or on the road.

"As long as people are mindful of the government’s social distancing guidelines, they should be able to complete one of the distances.

"You don’t have to achieve it all in one go, you could rack up the miles over a number of days.

"Why not encourage your friends to sponsor you or make a donation to Compton Care?"

