Concern over recycling centres reopening

At Powys County Council’s (PCC) Economy, Residents, Communities and Governance scrutiny committee meeting today senior management were asked if residents should book their visits.

Committee chairman, Councillor Mathew Dorrance said: “If it’s classed as essential, why has the council opted to open them up for all to attend at any time, instead of going for a staggered opening or allowing residents to attend based on ward postcode?”

Corporate director of economy and environment, Nigel Brinn, replied: “We’re going with the most straightforward and manageable process.

“If we have problems once we re-open we will have a look at it again.

“Once we get into postcodes or booking arrangements it becomes administratively very difficult and challenging for the team.”

Mr Brinn stressed that if residents kept to the rules then the re-opening there would be no need of “complicated or burdensome” arrangements.

Cllr Dorrance, said: “You could have 6,000 people tuning up, how would you manage that?”

Mr Brinn said that if numbers of visitors were “particularly excessive,” at a recyling site then they would have to ask Dyfed-Powys police for help.

“I suspect it will be very busy at the outset, it is quite clear that this is for essential use only and I hope people respect that,” said Mr Brinn.

Cllr Dorrance, said: “My worry is given we have a blanket opening rather than staggering or a booking system we could without wanting to, put a pressure on other public services like the police.

“There could be a knock on effect, it’s not something we should be going for, that decision itself creates a risk to key-partners and agencies.”

One way of stopping too many people visiting the centres is to allow more recycling to be collected at the kerbside during weekly collections.

Cllr David Selby asked: “Is the message clear enough that people can put out extra cardboard and plastics and they will be collected?”

Mr Brinn, said: “I would like to think so, there is no limit to the amount of recycling you can put out.

“We want your recycling please and the crews will pick up what they can from the kerbside.”

He stressed that residents should not visit the recycling centres with material that can be picked up at the kerbside.

On Tuesday, May 26, Powys County Council and Potter Group recycling centres at Lower Cwmtwrch Ystradgynlais , Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, Newtown and Welshpool will re-open.