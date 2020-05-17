Crafty Bridgnorth youngster raises more than £1,000 for NHS

Rex Mavir usually holds a yearly summer coffee morning in Bridgnorth to raise money for cancer charities, but with lockdown restrictions making this not possible, the 12-year-old turned his attention to those battling to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The Oldbury Wells student first gave a tile to his grandmother before dozens of people requested their own, leaving donations in a pot outside his house where a range of colourful ceramics are on display.

Rex, who often gets creative and uses recycled items to make his designs, said: “I like art and I wanted to find my own way to raise money for the NHS, so I started painting tiles.

The tiles

"I never thought people would buy them or that I could paint as many as I have.

"I did not imagine people would just donate money to support me in reaching my target.”

The tiles have been bought by residents to support key workers and show appreciation of Rex’s creative ambitions. The youngster has so far raised £1,026.

Sarah Godden, headteacher at Oldbury Wells School, said: “We all need to show our support for what the NHS and other key workers are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic and we are so proud of Rex for having the creativity and entrepreneurial flair to paint and sell these tiles.”

Rex's mother Lucy added: "We've had letters, cards and personalised notes of encouragement left in the donation pot urging him to keep going – the response has just been amazing.

"It's such a large amount of money for someone to raise and he really has done it all off his own back.

"We were sorting out the garden and he just painted an old roof tile. He then came up with the idea and has since had people donate spare tiles for him to paint – he's done dozens of them.

"We're absolutely shocked at people's generosity. As well as a donation pot, he has a JustGiving page and some are donating money without even expecting a tile."

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/rex-mavir