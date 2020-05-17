Council to remove risk of sack over councillors unable to attend meetings

Current rules automatically remove elected members from their post if they go six months without attending a meeting.

But a report by Anthea Lowe, the authority’s deputy monitoring officer, says this should be suspended during the Covid-19 crisis because “it is anticipated fewer meetings will take place”, giving members fewer chances to attend.

Telford and Wrekin Council will meet via teleconference next week to approve an amendment to the rules.

In her report, Ms Lowe, who is also the local authority’s assistant director for Policy and Governance, writes: “The 1972 Local Government Act sets out that members are required to attend a meeting of the authority at least once in six months.

“In the event that they do not do so, they automatically cease to be a member.

“This applies unless the reason for the failure to attend is one that has been approved by the council.

“As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is anticipated that fewer meetings will take place and, therefore, there will be fewer opportunities for members to satisfy the requirements.

“Additionally, there is a possibility that some members, following Public Health England and national guidance during the pandemic, will not be able to attend meetings, whether that be remotely or in person.”

Advertising

She recommends that the council approves a clause excusing non-attendance. This, Ms Lowe writes, will encompass circumstances where a member is ill or self-isolating, advised to shield “for example, due to an underlying health condition” or unable to attend a meeting through remote means.

It also covers cases where none of the committees that member belongs to are summoned to meet.

Shropshire Council approved a similar measure in an extraordinary one-item meeting called on Wednesday, May 6.

Telford and Wrekin Council will meet remotely for its annual general meeting on Thursday, May 21.