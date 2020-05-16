Shropshire coronavirus hospital death toll rises to 135

NHS England has today confirmed that two of the patients died in the care of the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and two died in the care of Shropshire Community Health Trust.

It means at least 212 people have now died with coronavirus in Shropshire, with 77 deaths confirmed in county care homes.

Of the 135 to die with Covid-19 in hospital, 121 have died at SaTH, nine at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

Meanwhile 45 people have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area and 32 have died in the Telford & Wrekin area. The care home figures only cover April 10 to May 8 so the full toll is likely to be higher.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 15. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to change as further deaths announced

Across England another 181 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,527.

The UK death toll has risen by 468 to 34,466.

In England, patients were aged between 39 and 98 years old. Seven of the 181 patients – aged between 43 and 67 years old – had no known underlying health conditions.

In Scotland, there have been a further 41 deaths, taking the total to 2,094.

In Wales, there have been a further 18 deaths, taking the total to 1,191.

In Northern Ireland, there have been a further four deaths, taking the total to 473.

Elsewhere, a national park has urged the public not to visit as its car parks filled up on the first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures were partially eased in England.

The Peak District National Park said the Langsett area at the north-eastern edge of the park was “extremely busy” on Saturday morning, making social distancing difficult.

Visitors seemingly flocked to the area despite people being asked to “think carefully” before visiting national parks and beaches.

And teaching unions have insisted they are willing to work with the Government to begin re-opening schools in England – provided it can be done safely without risking a renewed coronavirus outbreak.

Pressure on the unions has increased after the Children’s Commissioner for England called on the two sides to “stop squabbling” and agree on a plan for a phased re-opening of primary schools from June 1.