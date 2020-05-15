Telford hospital lit up in tribute to NHS workers

Following the clap for carers last night, Princess Royal Hospital in Telford was lit up to mark the end of the celebrations for International Day of the Midwife, International Nurses' Day and National Operating Department Practitioner Day.

Meanwhile, at the same time a procession of vintage trucks drove a lap around Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to thank frontline workers and spread the joy.

Clare Walsgrove, hospital at night matron for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, helped organise the lights at PRH.

She said: Our deputy director of nursing suggested to me that we ask someone to light up the front of one of our hospitals and I’m always up for a challenge.

"I got in touch with our fantastic PRH estates site manager, Dave Chan, who said it was doable if we knew someone.

“By coincidence I saw a post from Alan Brookes at Betalite on Facebook of the last building they lit up, asking for suggestions of the next one.

"I got in touch and he kindly agreed to help us.

"It’s just the perfect way to end the celebrations of International Day of the Midwife last week, International Nurses' Day on Tuesday and national ODP day and hopefully it will brighten someone’s evening.”

Kidderminster-based firm Betalite usually supplies equipment to outdoor festivals, events and theatres.

Mr Brookes said: "While that sector is unable to operate we wanted to use our skills and equipment to show our support to the NHS and key workers, to spread some hope and to say thank you.”

While PRH was lit up, Elaine Griffiths from Shrewsbury and Neville Peate from St Martin's organised and took part in a procession of vintage trucks that drove a lap around RSH for NHS workers and patients.

The people in each truck were members of the same family and social distancing measures were observed.

Elaine’s daughter, Chloe Pugh, who works on the acute medical unit at RSH, said that the act was a thank you to frontline NHS workers and all key workers.