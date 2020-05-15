Painted stones bring joy to Diddlebury

Residents of Diddlebury have been treated to the works over the last two weeks, which have featured messages including "Thank you NHS" and "Life's too short to be anything but happy".

The works of art have been created on loose stones and then placed around the village at gates and on stiles, benches and walls.

one of the painted stones

Diddlebury resident Clive Martyn first discovered the stones during a lockdown exercise walk around a fortnight ago.

"I was walking with the dog around the village footpaths and there they were on some of the stiles," he said. "They've been appearing around the village ever since, with some being removed and new ones being added.

"It's been a pleasure finding the new ones, and it's uplifting that someone has put these out there for people to be uplifted by."

So far, the identity of the artist is unknown.

"There's been a lot of fun and mystery in not knowing who the artist is," added Clive. "Though it would be great to know who they are to be able to give them feedback that the stones and their messages are appreciated."