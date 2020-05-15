Coronavirus: New home visiting service announced for patients across Shropshire

It comes as it was announced that the assessment centre at the Telford International Centre will close next Friday. Staff at the Telford site will either transfer to their original roles within the local NHS or support with the delivery of the new visiting service.

Launching next week, the home visiting service is a development from the two assessment centres currently being used to assess patients with coronavirus symptoms. Final preparations are now under way.

The new service is for patients who are housebound or unable to travel, and either have coronavirus symptoms or are living in a household with someone with symptoms.

Clinicians will be able to assess patients for Covid-19 and also help to treat any other health conditions a patient may have.

This new service has been developed from the assessment centre model to treat patients off-site and away from a GP practice.

The assessment centre at the Shrewsbury Town Football Club will remain open to all residents across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, while the Telford site will transition into the home visiting service.

Both the assessment centre and home visiting service will be available to patients across the whole of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and are strictly appointment-only for patients who have been directed there by their GP practice.

Tests for coronavirus will not take place as part of the home visiting service or at the Shrewsbury assessment centre.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It is important that we continue to develop our coronavirus assessment services and enable the ongoing protection of GP practices in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin for both our staff and patients.

“By adapting the current model developed for the assessment centres, we have used the same approach for a home visiting service to support patients in their own homes. We are acting decisively in combatting the progression of the virus and providing the best possible service to all our patients.”

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “As cases are thankfully beginning to decrease, we are expecting to see fewer patients over the coming weeks. Therefore two assessment centres in the county are no longer required, meaning we are able to focus on successfully delivering a home visiting service.

“Since the establishment of the Telford site, there has been less demand than expected – which is actually good news. However, it was very important for us to be prepared for large demand on the service and avoid huge pressure being placed on our local NHS.

“As a result of the coronavirus assessment services, most of our GP practices have become safe places to see non-covid patients, and those at high risk, ensuring that NHS services can continue to help patients with varying health needs at this time.”

Patients who think they are showing symptoms of coronavirus should continue to contact NHS 111 online in the first instance.