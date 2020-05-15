Almost 800 Covid-19 patients involved in clinical research studies at Shropshire hospitals

The research & innovation and clinical trials team at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is at the forefront of research into learning more about the virus and finding an effective treatment

Almost 800 Covid-19 patients are taking part in clinical research studies at the trust, which runs Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Dr Nigel Capps, director of research and innovation at SaTH, said: “As yet there are no proven treatments for Covid-19 and we urgently need to find cures if we are going to save lives.

"We are harnessing our expertise to support cutting edge research into Covid-19.

“We have opened seven studies in response to this pandemic with the aim of helping clinicians and scientists develop a better understanding of Covid-19; its presenting symptoms, how and why the virus affects certain people more than others and hopefully to help to develop effective treatments.”

All patients who test positive for coronavirus are enrolled in the first study to gain a better understanding of the virus and any risk factors which may affect outcomes for patients.

SaTH has recruited more than 170 patients into the study, being led by consultant anaesthetist and intensivist Dr James Moon.

The second study involves all patients coming through SaTH’s two emergency departments with suspected Covid-19.

More than 550 patients have been recruited and it is looking at how best to triage patients with respiratory infections through its emergency care system.

Another study is looking at the genetics of coronavirus patients who have to be intubated on the intensive therapy unit.

It involves taking a blood sample from the patient which is then analysed to try to identify specific genetic variants which may be linked to mortality from the virus.

Further studies are looking at maternal and perinatal outcomes of pandemic influenza or novel coronavirus in pregnancy; the effectiveness of licensed drugs added to standard care and the most effective ways of delivering oxygen to patients.

The last study, run by Imperial College London, is looking to learn more about coronavirus in pregnancy and neonates, with the aim of understanding its natural history and guiding prevention and treatment.

Sister Helen Moore, clinical trials manager and SaTH’s lead research nurse, said: “This pandemic has raised the profile of research and why it is so important to us all. We are really pleased with the response from our patients and how keen they are to be involved.”

Dr Arne Rose, medical director at SaTH, added: “These are truly exceptional times, but SaTH is contributing significantly to the wealth of knowledge with the international aim of combating Covid-19.

“This couldn’t have happened without the huge effort put in by all members of our research and innovation and clinical trials team, but most importantly our clinicians, ward staff and other departments such as pharmacy.”