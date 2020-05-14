Two more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Shropshire

NHS England has confirmed that both patients died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 130 people have now died in Shropshire hospitals after contracting Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

At least 77 people have also died with coronavirus in care homes in Shropshire, although the true number is likely to be far higher as figures are only available for between April 10 and May 8.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 14. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to change as further deaths announced

Of the 130 to die at Shropshire health trusts, 118 have died at SaTH, seven at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

Meanwhile in Powys 13 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19, with one more death announced today.

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, increased by 428 to 33,614 today, although the true figure is thought to be more than 40,000.

The number of deaths in hospitals in England increased by 207 to 24,159 and in Wales the number of deaths increased by 10 to 1,164.

