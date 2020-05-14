Thanks paid to Telford and Wrekin 'community heroes'

In March, Telford & Wrekin Council reached out to community groups and residents to support the work its staff are doing to help vulnerable people in the community who have no one else to turn to.

Since the first week, the Interfaith Council stepped in to help the council deliver food parcels to people on the Government’s shielded list and to provide food parcels for families struggling financially.

They quickly rallied their volunteers and have been working with Telford Crisis Support and other groups to collect food donations, make up the parcels and deliver them to those in need.

More than 800 individuals also volunteered to help with shopping, picking up medications, dog walking and keeping in touch calls to check on the welfare of people isolating at home.

Councillor Raj Mehta, chair of the Interfaith Council, said: “The Interfaith Council was formed to build bridges and bring communities together.

"As well as being the chair, I also coordinate the volunteers and help out with food deliveries.

"I am proud of what we have achieved together – we’ve helped 151 households in the last six weeks, and we are continuing to get calls.

“Everyone is working hard and the people we are helping have been so appreciative.

Advertising

"We have also strengthened our partnerships with Telford & Wrekin Council, other local groups and charities, which is great.

"Les Pointer from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Wellington has been a big help with deliveries and the Arleston Community Centre has kindly allowed us to use the facility as our distribution centre.

“On a personal level, I am very proud to play my part in helping.”

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for community engagement and partnerships, said everyone who has helped should be proud.

Advertising

He said: “These are difficult times for everyone, but the community spirit in our borough has carried us through.

“People’s willingness to help confirms everyone’s faith in humanity.

"We’ve had lots of messages of thanks and positive feedback from people.

"Community groups, local charities, individuals and our staff are all doing their bit, they are all community heroes.”