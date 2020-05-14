Rainbow display at Telford police station thanks to primary school pupils

The Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team has created a rainbow mosaic using artwork made by children from a number of primary schools and nurseries in the south of Telford.

The images have been turned into a large banner display by Shropshire Printing which has pride of place at Telford’s Malinsgate Police Station.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “It is fantastic to be able to display these amazing pieces of art created by local children and show our support for all the NHS, first responders and key workers who are working tirelessly to keep our community safe and well during this critical time.

“I am incredibly glad that we are able to do something, even in a small way, to show how much we value those workers which will be seen by anyone passing by the station.

“I would like to thank all the children who created the pictures and allowed us to create the display which we hope will brighten up people’s day in a time when we need it most.

“We hope to host the local children who drew the rainbow to visit Madeley Station once the Covid-19 crisis has past where they will get to meet the police, see police dogs in action and sit in the police cars amongst other fun activities.”

Schools contributing towards the project include Randlay Primary School, Woodlands Primary School, Windmill Primary School, Aqueduct Primary School, Holmer Lake Primary School, Newdale Primary School, Lightmoor Village Primary School, Lawley Primary School, Madeley Nursery, ABC Nursery in Lightmoor, Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School and John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School.