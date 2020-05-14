More trains planned for Shropshire but 'stay away' message remains

Both West Midlands Railway and Transport For Wales, which operate most commuter services in Shropshire are putting on extra services from Monday.

But bosses at both companies are advising people to use other methods of transport if at all possible.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice that people can return to work if they are unable to work from home, although Mr Johnson said they should still avoid using public transport.

Transport For Wales spokesman James Williams said while there would be extra trains on from Monday, these were intended for key workers only.

He said: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues is our top priority, and our advice remains that people should avoid using public transport if at all possible, as services are limited and are intended for key workers only.

“Whilst Transport for Wales is increasing some of its services from May 18th in line with the rest of the UK rail industry, this is not intended to support any significant increase in the number of passengers, as our advice has not changed.

"We are by no means returning to anywhere near a normal service."

Mr Williams said the company was taking steps to prepare for potential future increases in passengers.

Extra signs had been installed he said, along with additional cleaning and changes to help with social distancing.

"We urge people to follow government advice and only use public transport if they are a key worker or when it’s absolutely essential,” he said.

West Midlands Railway also urged people to only travel for essential journeys, and to wear a face covering if they do so.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway thanked people for staying away during the national emergency.

He said since the travel restrictions have been in place, the company had been able to help thousands of key workers make essential journeys across the region

“The well-being of our customers and staff is our top priority which is why we are asking our passengers to act considerately and think very carefully if they really need to travel by train," he said.

It is also expected that bus services will be expanded, although again people are advised to keep use to a minimum.

Railway and bus stations are monitored by CCTV and police and transport operators will be alerted to any crowding problems or flouting of social distancing rules.