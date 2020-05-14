Coronavirus: Residents urged to avoid visiting out of town country parks and heritage sites in Shropshire

Following the latest government announcement that people can travel to exercise, an increase in visits to country parks and heritage sites across the county is expected.

With many sites owned by Shropshire Council, the authority said the safety of its staff, volunteers, communities and visitors is a top priority.

Residents are being advised to keep exercising in their local area to avoid too many people visiting the most popular sites.

Those that do choose to travel to parks should plan the visit to help avoid overcrowding and to ensure social distancing can still be implemented.

Visitor centres, café’s, play areas and toilets at all council-owned sites will remain closed until further notice.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “The lockdown restrictions haven’t been easy for people and I’d like to thank the vast majority of our residents for following the government guidance.

“We understand that people will now want to travel to exercise. However, the health and safety of our communities is our number one priority so please continue to exercise in your local area and avoid travelling to our sites. They will still be here for you, they are being well looked after and will look forward to welcoming you back when the time is right.

“If you do visit one of our many sites across Shropshire, you must maintain social distancing. If you spot someone breaking the rules, you should call the police immediately.”

Barbecues are not permitted at any countryside sites due to the increased fire risk, to avoid putting emergency services under unnecessary added pressure.