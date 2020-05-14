Ashlee treats caring hands to cream donation

Ashlee Bevan, of Forden, in Welshpool, donated 15 Body Shop creams to carers at Abacare, in Wales, which provides frontline care for the elderly and vulnerable across Powys.

The 32 year-old said: “I am a Body Shop At Home consultant and wanted to do my bit to help the carers in my local area who are working tirelessly to provide essential care to the elderly and vulnerable.

"I understand just how hard they are working at the moment as my mum, Julie, is a carer for Abacare.

“All of the carers always ensure they have clean hands when attending to any service users, but now with the restrictions, the amount of handwashing and sanitising has stepped up a gear, and as they see so many people in their own homes, their poor hands are becoming sore and dry.

“They are doing fantastic work and I wanted to do something to help, so I called on my local friends, family and people that often buy Body Shop products from me online, and asked if people would donate towards the purchasing of hand creams for the carers. I had a great response and lots of people donated, so I was able to supply the staff with hand creams to help keep their hands in tip top condition.”

Kelly Butler, carer at Abacare, which has offices in Newtown, said: “We are so grateful to Ashlee and her customers for the very kind donation of hand creams to all our care staff.

“We are working extremely hard doing invaluable work supporting those most in need, while, also, protecting the NHS, so a lot of us don’t have much time for popping to get things such as hand creams, so it’s very kind of everyone to think about things like this for us.”

Abacare is urging anyone who needs full-time or part-time, flexible paid work and who has recently been made redundant or laid-off, or who is looking for work for other reasons, to get in touch about a position in care. Call the Newtown branch on 01686 625644.