Another 20 Kindles handed out to five Shropshire care homes as campaign hits £15,000 - with video

The homes, all based in the Newport area, were visited by Telford & Wrekin Council staff and councillors, as they handed out the devices as part of the council's #KindleKindness campaign.

They visited Bank House, The Rylands, Sambrook House, The Rubens and Woodcote Hall during a socially-distanced whistle-stop tour of the area.

Newport Mayor, Councillor Peter Scott, was on hand at Bank House and The Rylands after the town council agreed to fund the eight devices going to these two homes.

The devices are being handed out to care homes across the borough to help ease loneliness in people who can’t receive visitors.

They all come with free access to the Telford & Wrekin Council library app – meaning books, newspapers and magazines are just a button press away.

It comes as the campaign edges near the £15,000 mark.

Watch the Kindles being delivered to Woodcote Hall:

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for cooperative communities, engagement and partnerships, said: “It is wonderful to see 20 new Kindles handed out across Newport – and the feedback we have been getting from the care homes has been wonderful.

“We have had such a positive response when dropping them off and care home bosses are telling us that they really are proving valuable to residents.

“Many have not been able to see family or friends for a prolonged period and this has helped them stay entertained and in touch.

“We have also had such wonderful feedback from the Princess Royal Hospital’s Women’s and Children’s Centre, who took delivery of 20 devices earlier this month.”

Councillor Raj Mehta, chairman of the Interfaith Council, added: “I was delighted to be on hand for a number of deliveries around Newport and the sense of appreciation was incredible.

“Donations have been rolling in from individuals, businesses and town and parish councils.

“We have also received donations of devices from Mark Taylor Support and idverde which have been extremely gratefully received.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/kindlekindness