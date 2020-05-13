Shropshire hospital boss writes 'thank you' letter to the children of staff

Stacey Keegan, acting chief executive at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, has expressed her thanks for "letting us ‘borrow’ the people closest to you to work in our hospital".

The trust says it understands the coronavirus pandemic can be particularly difficult for children.

Ms Keegan said: “Our staff are doing an amazing job, and we want their children to know that.

"Those children are coping with a lot right now, and we want to thank them for letting us ‘borrow’ the people closest to them to work in our hospital.

“If parents are at home more often, then we want to thank their children for being patient while their grown-ups hog the wi-fi, ask them to be quiet while they have lots of meetings and try to help with school work.

“We want them to know it is okay to be sad, angry, or even scared.

"It’s important to remember this won’t last forever and we will all get to spend time together with the people we love soon.”