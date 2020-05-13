Shrewsbury six-year-old raises money for the NHS with cake sale

Suraiya Eastwick, who lives in Shrewsbury with her family, organised the event herself and made posters to advertise it.

Abi Eastwick, Suraiya's mother, said: "She asked to set up a driveway cake stall and organised posters, what to sell and decorations to attract customers.

"We advertised on the local Shrewsbury Facebook page and also through the Radbrook Primary School Facebook page (where she attends in Year 1).

"We had a wonderful donation to help with the ingredients from The Co-op at Radbrook.

"The cake stall was a huge success and she raised over £274.

"She continued to deliver cakes for people who couldn’t attend."