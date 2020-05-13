Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury six-year-old raises money for the NHS with cake sale

By Rob Smith | Coronavirus | Published:

A six-year-old raised hundreds of pounds for the NHS during the lockdown with a cake stall on her family's driveway.

Suraiya and her cakes

Suraiya Eastwick, who lives in Shrewsbury with her family, organised the event herself and made posters to advertise it.

Abi Eastwick, Suraiya's mother, said: "She asked to set up a driveway cake stall and organised posters, what to sell and decorations to attract customers.

"We advertised on the local Shrewsbury Facebook page and also through the Radbrook Primary School Facebook page (where she attends in Year 1).

"We had a wonderful donation to help with the ingredients from The Co-op at Radbrook.

"The cake stall was a huge success and she raised over £274.

"She continued to deliver cakes for people who couldn’t attend."

Coronavirus Health News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News