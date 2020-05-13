Council pledges £2.500 to Telford Kindles appeal

The town council has agreed to provide funding of £2,500 towards an appeal to raise enough money to buy 200 e-book readers for residents in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Telford & Wrekin Council launched the £25,000 appeal recently to help people in care homes, and women and children who are in hospital, by providing the devices, which allow people to read books, access news and play games.

The Kindles will also be provided with free library access.

Councillor Lee Carter of Wellington Town Council, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support this campaign.

“It’s a great initiative by Telford & Wrekin, supported by individuals and organisations across the borough, but which more importantly is helping many of those distanced from their families and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Residents at The Priory in Wellington and patients at the Princess Royal Hospital have been delighted to receive these devices.

“Wellington Town Council is determined to do its upmost during the pandemic to support our community and to play it’s full role in the recovery when the better days arrive.”

People can donate by visiting gofundme.com/kindlekindness